Student activist Rafiq Shahmie speaks to the press after giving a statement at the Dang Wangi police headquarters, Kuala Lumpur. July 26, 2022 — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Universities should not have intimidated students who had joined the Turun protest over the weekend, student activist Rafiq Shahmie said today.

Responding to a report of a local university that allegedly barred protesters from taking an examination, the student coalition spokesman said that academic institutions should not forbid freedom of expression.

"We condemn any academic institution that tries to intimidate or block students' freedom of expression,” he told the press in front of Dang Wangi police station.

Rafiq was one of the 15 protesters that were called by the police for an investigation after Saturday’s Turun street protest that had among others called for the wage cut.

