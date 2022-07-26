Muda co-founder Amir Abd Hadi speaks to the press after giving a statement in the Dang Wangi police headquarters, Kuala Lumpur. July 26, 2022 — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysian United Democratic Union (Muda) co-founder Amir Abd Hadi today said that cutting ministers’ salary may not affect Malaysia’s inflation rate, but it would still serve as a lesson to politicians who are disconnected from the public's plight.

Responding to Multimedia and Communication Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Amir said ministers would otherwise fail to understand how the public is facing the effects of inflation including rising costs of goods and services.

"One of the first steps is to cut these ministers’ salaries so that they know how hard it is for the people for them to persevere because they’re too disconnected and that’s why they did not make an effort to come up with a solution,” he spoke to the press in front of Dang Wangi police station.

Amir was one of the 15 protesters that were called by the police for an investigation after Saturday’s Turun street protest that had among others called for the wage cut.\

MORE TO COME