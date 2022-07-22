Visitors did not miss the opportunity to experience drone operation at the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) showroom at the Kelantan Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour Program (AKM) at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru, July 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 22 — To expose students to drone technology, the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) held a drone operation workshop in conjunction with the Kelantan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour.

MDEC Ecosystem Development Digital Talent manager Md Faizul Anuar said the 30-minute workshop was provided free of charge to those aged between seven to 17 who visited the tour from today until Sunday.

He said the initiative was held through #mydigitalmaker with the intention of transforming school children from just users of technology to creators of digital technology innovations.

“We realise that not all students and children have the opportunity to learn this technology. So with the presence of the MDEC booth during this tour, at least they can be exposed to ways of using drone technology, including flying them.

“A total of four instructors from AR EduTech have been appointed by MDEC with 20 units of drones allocated for this initiative. We are targeting 100 visitors a day to benefit from this free workshop,” he said.

He said this when met by Bernama at the Kelantan AKM tour programme at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today.

Md Faizul said apart from the workshop on drone operation, his team also offered exposure to programming, robotics, application development, design and 3D printing.

According to him, such exposure was important to encourage more school children to have an interest in the field of digital technology, which is in line with the government's intention of strengthening the country's digitalisation efforts.

“In fact, the country is currently also facing a shortage of students in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in schools. With this #mydigitalmaker initiative, we hope it can expose and encourage more students to be interested in digital technology,” he said.

A workshop participant, Ahya Deena Asmazawawi, 11, from Sekolah Rendah Agama Tengku Amalin Aishah Putri said she was excited to learn how to operate a drone using the coding method.

“Before this, I only saw drones on television I did not expect that today I could see them up close, and even have the opportunity to fly one at the MDEC booth today," she said. — Bernama