KOTA BARU, July 20 — A total of 3,320.09 hectares of idle land in Kelantan has been cultivated from 2006 until now, said the state Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail.

He said for short-term planning, RM600,000 under the idle land programme was allocated annually by the state, to be distributed to all districts for that purpose.

“The maximum (allocation) for the idle land programme is RM20,000 per hectare, and the Agriculture Department will identify applications from farmers who are genuinely qualified and meet the conditions set, to be developed with suitable crops.

“The scope of crops is given to commodities listed under the National Economic Action Council, such as coconut and durian. For permanent crops, it is encouraged to practice the intercropping method while waiting for the results, such as watermelon intercropping durian,” he said.

He said this in his reply to a question from Mohd Nazlan Mohamed Hasbullah (PAS-Limbongan) at the Kelantan State Assembly sitting in Kota Darulnaim, today.

Tuan Mohd Saripudin said that projects that could be an icon of idle land development in Kelantan were coconut plantations in Gong Tengah, Semerak and durian plantations in Kampung Cheker, Pisang Menggala and Pasir Puteh.

“Through the main committee of Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Green Technology, all district officers are appointed as committee members to coordinate and monitor the idle land development agenda in each district statewide, as well as to identify and complete the latest idle land data.

“The Agriculture Department will always work with the Land and District Office to identify vacant land lots with industry players in the agriculture sector, and landowners to develop the area,” he said. — Bernama