KOTA BARU, July 20 — The Kelantan government has announced an allocation of RM11 million under the state’s Budget 2022 to assist its people affected by Covid-19.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the allocation involved a sum of RM1.5 million for coastal, river and inland fishermen, RM4.5 million for medium and small industry traders, and RM5 million for tackling the water supply problem in Kelantan.

“Hopefully, this assistance will provide the capital or equipment for those affected to be involved in business.

“The allocation given is from the state’s Budget 2022 due to the cost-saving measures taken and prudent spending by the state government,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Darulnaim, here, today. — Bernama