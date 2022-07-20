Amendments to seven bills under the Finance Ministry were tabled for the first reading in Parliament today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Amendments to seven bills under the Finance Ministry were tabled for the first reading in Parliament today.

The bills are the Customs (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Customs Act 1967, the Excise (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Excise Act 1976 and the Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Free Zones Act 1990.

Also tabled are the Tourism Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Tourism Tax Act 2017, the Departure Levy (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Departure Levy Act 2019 and the Windfall Profit Levy (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Windfall Profit Levy Act 1998.

The Goods Vehicle Levy (Amendment) Bill 2022 was also tabled to amend the Goods Vehicle Levy Act 1983.

Deputy Finance Minister 1 Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said when tabling the bill that the second reading of all the bills would be made at the same sitting. — Bernama