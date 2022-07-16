Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (centre) being briefed on the landslide at the Tongod Police Station by Kinabatangan District Police Chief Superintendent Dzulbaharin Ismail during a visit to the police station, July 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

TONGOD, July 16 — The government has approved an allocation of RM3 million for repair of the slope affected by a landslide near the Tongod police station here.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the allocation, channeled by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) through the Home Ministry (KDN), was provided to ensure safety of the station’s operation, which was affected following the landslide which occurred last February.

“Yesterday (Friday) I was informed by the EPU that RM3 million has already been approved. So, we hope work to repair the slope can be expedited to prevent future landslides," he told reporters after opening the “Menyemai Kasih Rakyat” (MEKAR) programme here today.

The landslide, which occurred due to continuous heavy rain, also caused cracks on the road in the compound of the police station, but did not affect the quarters occupied by eight families of the station staff.

On the MEKAR programme, Hamzah said it was an on-the-field programme for the issuance of identification documents such as MyKad and birth certificates to PwD, senior citizens, bedridden patients and those living in the interiors. — Bernama