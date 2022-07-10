GEDONG, July 10 — Sarawak may soon have a representative in the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) stemming from negotiations for the special grant to the state under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, says Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The Premier said it was imperative that Sarawak had a representative on the board as this would enable the state to keep itself abreast on its revenue.

“With a representative in LHDN, we can better understand the current financial situation of the country at federal level as well, because we don’t want Kuala Lumpur (federal government) to be pressured (by our requests),” he told reporters when met at Al-Kawthar Mosque here yesterday.

He said this was one of the current developments arising from the negotiations in which the Sarawak government had received good feedback from its federal counterpart.

Following this, Abang Johari believed that a win-win formula will be created to benefit both governments.

“It has been mentioned in Article 112D that Sarawak’s income from the federal government must be based on a formula so we need to find one that benefits both parties,” he said.

On another issue, Abang Johari said a new Malaysia Agreement would invalidate the fundamental agreement that led to the formation of Malaysia.

He said all parties involved in the negotiations for restoration of the eroded rights of Sarawak and Sabah should focus on the existing Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“There is no need for a new agreement. If we invalidate the fundamental agreement that led to the formation of Malaysia, then the country’s formation will be questioned.

“What is happening now is that most of the conditions agreed at that time have now been eroded and we only want them back and to be implemented,” he stressed when commenting on Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s recent proposal for a new Malaysia Agreement as a step towards realizing the state’s demands in MA63.

He expressed his confidence that the Sarawak government would be able to restore its rights under MA63 one day.

Earlier, Abang Johari handed over cattle and sacrificial meat for his constituency in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

A total of 30 cattle were donated by various parties including nine from Abang Johari as the elected representative for Gedong, eight from Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, ten from Al-Kawthar Mosque, and three from Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia and Yayasan Ikhlas.

Receiving the contributions were Surau Asyakirin, Surau Darul Madinah, Surau Nurul Islam, Tahfiz Al-Quran An-Nur, Kampung Gumpey Mosque, Kampung Lubok Punggor Mosque and Kampung Lubok Buntin Mosque.

Kampung Sungai Ba, Kampung Lubok Samsu, Kampung Ensengei Melayu, Gedong Service Centre, Malaysian Armed Forces, ‘asnaf’ (the needy) from 23 areas and many more also received the contributions. — Borneo Post