Datuk seri Najib Razak is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Attorney General’s Chambers has rejected a poster circulating online claiming it found fatal procedurals flaws in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial involving former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The agency said the remarks attributed to Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun were wholly false and baseless.

“The Federal Court has fixed the hearing for the appeal of the case of SRC involving Najib which will be heard starting from August 15, 2022 in which the AGC will be present as a respondent and prosecutor,” it said in a statement.

The statement was in response to a poster claiming Idrus detected the presence of procedural flaws that invalidated Najib’s trial but was sitting on the matter for political reasons.

It further purported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his predecessor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, were informed of these supposed flaws.

In July 2020, Najib was convicted on all seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse in his SRC International trial, which was the first of his several cases involving the 1MDB state investment fund that was his brainchild.

Last December, the Court of Appeal dismissed Najib’s appeal against the conviction, upholding his sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment and RM210 million fine that was stayed pending his final appeal to the Federal Court.

The Federal Court is Najib’s final chance to contest his conviction and he is attempting to bring in a Queen’s Counsel from the UK to represent him in the matter.