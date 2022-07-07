Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, during the annual Haj pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca, July 6, 2022. — AFP pic

MAKKAH, July 7 — A total of 14,306 Malaysian Haj pilgrims started their journey to Arafah in stages today, said Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the movement started at 7am local time, involving pilgrims from three accommodation buildings, namely Abraj Al Janadriyah, Qasr Al Janadriyah and Land Premium, as well as those of private packages.

“Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) and Syarikat Tewafa Asia Tenggara have provided 17 buses to transport about 2,500 pilgrims from each maktab (hostels) in three rounds.

“The process for 8 Zulhijjah is expected to complete before 10pm,” he told reporters here.

According to Syed Saleh, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad is expected to deliver the Arafah sermon at one of the pilgrims’ tents.

He said this year’s pilgrims were lucky because the Saudi Arabian government had made various improvements including providing mattresses and pillows in the tents, as well as direct connection of electricity without gensets to ensure a better and more stable supply.

Elaborating on the movement to Muzdalifah, Syed Saleh said the buses would be ready at Arafah at 6pm and pilgrims would start boarding half an hour later.

“The buses will depart for Muzdalifah as soon as the Maghrib azan sounds at about 7.08pm. Pilgrims will spend the night (mabit) in Muzdalifah until 11.45pm,” he said.

As for the movement to Mina, the first bus is expected to depart from Muzdalifah at 11.45pm and based on the initial planning, the process is expected to be completed at 6am on Saturday.

“Pilgrims will be in Mina to perform the stoning ritual and spend the night there. Various activities such as zikir and ceramah (religious talks) have also been lined up.

“For the stoning ritual, pilgrims will start their journey to the jamrah at night to avoid the hot weather. Our staff will be waiting in certain areas to give direction,” he said.

Syed Saleh said all the pilgrims have been briefed on the movement throughout the masyair operation in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, adding that the situation will be very challenging and hoped that the pilgrims would be mentally and physically prepared.

Meanwhile, he said pilgrims who are being treated at the TH Syisyah Treatment Centre and Saudi hospitals would also be taken to perform wukuf in Arafah by ambulance, subject to permission from their doctors. — Bernama