KOTA SAMARAHAN, July 6 — The decision to allow Datuk Willie Mongin into Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and defend his parliamentary seat in the next general election is up to party president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who is also Sarawak state premier.

PBB vice-president Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is also chairman of the party's Tarat branch, said he does not want to speculate on Willie’s application.

“This is up to the premier himself whoever he asks to contest. It is not up to us. Otherwise, I can say I want to contest as well,” Sagah told reporters here today.

Tarat, Serembu and Mambong are the three state seats that form the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency.

Sagah also said he was not aware that Willie, who is also deputy federal minister of plantation industries and commodities, had applied to join PBB until he read about it in the news.

“All I saw was in the media. This thing has not been brought to us,” he said.

Sagah also said the Bidayuh community in Puncak Borneo should be consulted before a decision is made on Willie's representation.

“I don’t talk for myself personally. I talk for the community. I don’t know yet what is the community’s views on Willie’s application to join PBB.

“We will cross the bridge when we come to it. But not at the moment,” he added.

Sagah admitted that Willie had campaigned for him in last year's state election, but pointed out that other Puncak Borneo aspirants and PBB members did as well.

“I cannot say that because of him everything was alright and I cannot assess that just because of him I won,” he said.

Former PBB senior vice-president Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong, who was present at the press conference, alleged that Willie demonised PBB members during the campaign in GE14.

“Yes, definitely I feel offended,” said Manyin, the former state education, science and technological research minister.

According to media reports, Willie applied to join PBB “some months”ago after the December 2021 state election.

However, PBB has yet to decide on his application.