KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Malaysians returning to the country are no longer required to fill the Traveller’s Pass feature in the MySejahtera application beginning July 4.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the removal of the feature was to ease travel procedures for returning Malaysians, as the country’s current public health situation is positive.

“The removal of the requirement will happen in stages, and we will also be easing travel back to the country for those with social passes, student visas and permanent residence, for which the date will be announced soon.

“For now, this will only be applicable to Malaysian citizens,” he said in a statement today.

He also reiterated that foreigners who want to travel to Malaysia must continue to provide their details to the Traveller’s Pass in MySejahtera before entering the country.

“Aside from tracking Covid-19 that could potentially enter the country, this function will also help the Health Ministry to keep a close eye on other infectious diseases like Monkey Pox from abroad,” he said.