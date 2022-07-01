Rosmah is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from contractor Saidi Abang Samsudin in 2016 and 2017 so that his company Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd can secure a RM1.25 billion government project to supply electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak. ― Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The High Court will now deliver its verdict on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s solar hybrid graft trial on September 1 instead of July 7.

The new date was given earlier this morning during case management before deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas, several dailies reported.

“The court is ready to deliver its decision in August but the [earliest] common date is September 1,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Poh Yin Tinn told The Edge.

According to Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, no reason was given for the rescheduling, The Star reported.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from contractor Saidi Abang Samsudin in 2016 and 2017 so that his company Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd can secure a RM1.25 billion government project to supply electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She is also accused of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Saidi.