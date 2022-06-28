KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he knew nothing of an alleged meeting to plot his ouster as the Umno president, which purportedly included predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan

Asked about the revelation yesterday by Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and the latter’s latest call for him to resign as the Umno president, Ahmad Zahid only insisted that this would be governed by the party constitution.

"I don't know about that meeting. So, we must respect the party's constitution, namely if someone was selected by delegates, if a request wants to be done, there are party rules that enable or not enable a person to be in a post," he said when met by reporters at the court complex here after testifying as a defence witness in his ongoing corruption and money laundering trial.

Yesterday, Tajuddin claimed that in 2020, Umno deputy president Mohamad had chaired a meeting in his Bukit Damansara residence that discussed removing Ahmad Zahid as the Umno president.

Tajuddin said those who attended this alleged meeting to push for the toppling of Ahmad Zahid were Najib, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Tajuddin said 130 out of the 191 Umno division leaders, including 18 from Perak and 17 from Selangor, had signed a memorandum to topple Zahid.

Tajuddin however yesterday also said that the push to oust Ahmad Zahid did not happen, as Mohamad and Najib were "betrayed".