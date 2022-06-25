Police has warned the public not to spread any unverified information on social media that could cause anxiety to the public. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 25 — South Klang police have denied that a viral video on social media showing a shooting incident was said to have taken place in the Bukit Tinggi area, Klang, near here.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the video actually took place in a Latin American country.

"The video of a shooting between a suspect and a security guard inside a premise did not take place in the Bukit Tinggi area," he said in a statement here today.

He said the police has warned the public not to spread any unverified information on social media that could cause anxiety to the public. — Bernama