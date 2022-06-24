Lubok Antu’s independent Member of Parliament (MP) Jugah Muyang revealed that PBM had invited him to join the party a few months ago but he turned it down as he preferred to join PRS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 24 — Lubok Antu’s independent Member of Parliament (MP) Jugah Muyang has applied to join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

He told The Borneo Post that he submitted his membership application three months ago, and as such he has no wish to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

He revealed that PBM had invited him to join the party a few months ago but he turned it down as he preferred to join PRS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I believe the best way to serve and help my constituents is through GPS.

“Ever since I declared my support to the present federal government as an independent and applied to join GPS, I feel that I am already part of GPS,” he said.

He said now it is up to the top leadership in PRS and Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who is also GPS chairman, to decide on his application.

Jugah won the Lubok Antu parliamentary seat in 2018 as an independent. He joined PKR soon after and then defected in June 2020 to back Perikatan Nasional as an independent.

He thanked PBM president-designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin for the invitation, but he said he can’t join them because his heart is already with GPS.

Zuraida had yesterday told reporters at a function in Kota Kinabalu that her party will welcome independent MPs Jugah and Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat.

Masir, when contacted on the possibility of joining PBM, declined to comment.

Masir left PRS for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in March 2019.

In March this year, Masir announced his resignation from PSB, and declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Borneo Post