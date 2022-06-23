A signboard in Kukup, Johor, is shown in this November 3, 2019 file photograph. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 23 — Johor has plans to develop Kukup as a major tourism gateway, said an official.

Johor Tourism, Environment and Heritage Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said this involved the Permas Special Area Plan and the Johor State Tourism Master Plan 2014-2023.

“Kukup has various tourism products that have the potential to be highlighted as an international product.

“For example, the Pulau Kukup Johor National Park which is known as the second largest uninhabited mangrove Island in the world.

“Kukup has the potential to be highlighted and developed as a major tourist destination in the state,” said Raven Kumar in response to a question at the Johor state assembly here today.

Earlier, Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup) asked whether the state government has plans to develop a tax-free area in the Kukup International Ferry Terminal area to attract more tourists to the area.

Raven Kumar said a study conducted shows that the Kukup International Ferry Terminal has the potential to be developed as a duty-free destination and can be made as one of the tourist destinations for shopping.

He said similar to the Stulang Laut International Ferry Terminal in Johor Baru, the impact of shopping activities will definitely increase the income and raise the level of the local economy.

Raven, who is also the Tenggaroh assemblyman, said based on the potential figures from the Johor State Tourism Master Plan 2014-2023, Tourism Johor is trying to establish Kukup as one of the proposed projects through the Tourism Investment Special Zone Project (STIZ).

“The STIZ, through public and private cooperation, will work together to produce a more valuable Johor tourism sector," he said.