ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 22 — The Johor government’s decision to review the state’s current weekend rest days of Friday and Saturday has received positive reaction from teachers, said state Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh.

She said whatever the decision, it is hoped that any changes will not be implemented this year as to not disrupt the current school calendar in Johor.

“At the education level, the majority of the 44,920 teachers in primary and secondary schools have agreed to review the weekend rest days in the state,” she said during a press conference at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Norlizah, who is also the Johor Lama assemblyman, said discussions should be held with all parties and stakeholders at every level to ensure that future decisions are made to benefit the people.

“Of course, the weekend rest day review is important to family productivity, the economy and education.

“I believe the current school session in the state has been planned until the end of this year.

“It would be better to make any changes to the weekend rest days by next year for fear of disrupting the current school calendar this year,” said Norlizah.

On June 14, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state was looking at the possibility of reviewing its rest days after listening to feedback from the people about the difference in rest days between the government and private bodies.

He said a solution to the matter could be announced soon.

The Johor government has been observing Friday and Saturday as its rest days since January 1, 2014, following a decree from Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in conjunction with his 55th birthday celebration on November 23, 2013.

The state monarch was reported to have said that the change was to make it easier for Muslims in the state to attend Friday prayers.

Johor used to observe Friday and Saturday as official weekend rest days before a change in 1994.

At present, besides Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu also observe Friday and Saturday weekend rest days.