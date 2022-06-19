MIRI, June 19 — The water supply in Miri will resume in stages this afternoon after a leak test conducted on the repaired 1,100mm water main pipeline showed there was no leakage, said state Transport Minister Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“Good news. Water supply will start to resume this afternoon. Mirians can celebrate ‘Happy Father’s Day’ this evening.

“My latest phone conversation with LAKU (Laku Management Sdn Bhd) CEO few minutes ago. Leak test passed. No leaks. LAKU Team getting ready to do flushing to get rid of coloured water,” Lee said in a Facebook post this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Laku, in its press statement said the repair work on the 1,100mm water main pipeline was completed at around 3am today.

“Meanwhile, Laku will continue to monitor until the whole pipeline network system is fully in service,” read the statement.

For the time being, water tankers and water collection centres are still in operation to supply clean water for consumption, as the water supply will take time to reach all consumers.

Twenty-four-hour collection centre are located at Lambir Water Treatment Plant; Miri Sentral, Jalan Miri Bypass (near SL Supermarket and Miri Hospital); Airport Commercial Centre (opposite Miri Airport, in front of Lot 1M Café); Milea Residence, Eastwood Industries (near Dapur Nasi Kukus Pae’ya): Desa Murni shoplots (before McDonald) and Masjid Darul Ehsan in Piasau.

Other available water collection centres are in front of Permymall (8am-7pm), Ah Hong Tudan (8pm-8am next day), Jumbo Seafood Restaurant (8am-7pm), New World Mart carpark (8pm-8am next day), Taman Bulatan (8am-7pm) and Indoor Stadium carpark (8pm-8am next day).

Those with big water containers are advised to collect water at Miri Sentral as there are 22 water taps available there via self-service drive thru.

For enquiries, members of the public can contact Laku 24 hours hotlines 085-426626 / 085-436626/ 010 – 987 9690 or go to their website at www.lakumanagement.com.my where they will provide status updates on the situation from time to time. — Borneo Post