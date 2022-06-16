KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The High Court today fixed July 6 to hear UK lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw’s application to be allowed to practise in Malaysia in order to represent former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the latter’s final criminal appeal at the Federal Court.

High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid fixed this hearing date, after having consulted Laidlaw’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and the lawyers for the four respondents.

The four respondents are the prosecution in the SRC case, the attorney general, the Malaysian Bar and the Kuala Lumpur Bar Committee, which are all objecting to the application.

On May 31, Laidlaw filed an application at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur to be admitted under Section 18(1) of the Legal Profession Act to practise in Malaysia as Najib wants to hire him for the final SRC appeal at the Federal Court, claiming to “possess special qualifications, experience and expertise which is not available” among lawyers in Malaysia.

The case management before Ahmad Kamal was carried out after Laidlaw’s application was transferred to his court, following High Court judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh’s decision this morning to voluntarily remove himself from hearing the case.

MORE TO COME