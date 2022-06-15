PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — The Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Act 2019 [Act 814] will be enforced beginning June 21, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said.

In a statement today, he said the act was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 15, 2019 and in the Dewan Negara 16 days later.

He said the setting of the enforcement date for the Syarie Legal Profession Act 2019 and the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) (No.2) Act 2019 [Act 1606] was gazetted on June 9.

It was given consent by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on May 27 and signed by the secretary to the Cabinet on June 8, he said.

Idris said in line with the enforcement of Act 814, the Federal Territories Syariah Bar Council (BPS) was established under subsection 42 (1) of Act 814 which, among others, aims to promote and safeguard the interests of the Syariah legal profession.

He said it was set up with an aim similar to the establishment of the Malaysian Bar which regulates the legal profession in civil courts. Pursuant to subsection 49 (1) of Act 814, the Chief Registrar of the Federal Territories Syariah Appeal Court shall, after the expiration of 30 days and not later than 60 days from the date of commencement of the act, call all members of the Syariah Bar Council for a meeting at any time and any place to elect 13 members of the council.

“I hope Act 814 will elevate Shariah legal institutions and strengthen the Shariah legal profession through the comprehensive regulation of the profession on par with the legal profession regulated under the Legal Profession Act 1976 [Act 166],” he said. — Bernama