Tan Sri Annuar Musa said there was no urgent need to dissolve Parliament now to enable the 15th General Election to be held. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA BARU, June 12 — The government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a stable government due to the support of all parties including the opposition, says Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Therefore, he said, there was no urgent need to dissolve Parliament now to enable the 15th General Election to be held.

“If we look back at the previous General Election, the dissolution (of Parliament) was not due to pressure. The Cabinet has to decide if it feels it has the mandate and that it’s time to dissolve (Parliament). The Cabinet and prime minister can only advise, but the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the prerogative on this.

“So far, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has commanded us (government) to go on working. His Majesty did not ask us to indulge in politicking but in fact, to reduce politicking. This government will uphold the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.” Annuar said this at a news conference after attending a special gathering with officers and staff of the Kelantan Information Department, here, today.

The Member of Parliament for Ketereh said the current government led by Ismail Sabri wanted to continue focusing on the agenda that could benefit the people.

“But try to imagine a government that is unstable, which then needs to be dissolved and a general election be held and so on.

“These are two different worlds. But this is a government that is stable and let’s not forget that this government is also administered based on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the government and opposition. It’s an MoU about stability and transformation,” he added. — Bernama