Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad speaks during a press conference after the launch of the Ipoh Raya Integrated Park development programme in Simpang Pulai June 9,2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 9 — Perak recorded an impressive RM6.6 billion in total investment for 2021 even as Malaysia's economy was shaken up during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Perak Mentri Besar Saarani Mohamad, who made the announcement today, said the investments came from 137 projects, and cited data from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).

“It’s comprising 43 projects from the manufacturing industry and 97 projects from selected service industries,” he said during the launching of the Ipoh Raya Integrated Park development project at Simpang Pulai here.

Saarani said the state managed to maintain its investment momentum despite various economic challenges over the past two years.

He attributed the state's economic success to close collaboration with InvestPerak, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Mida and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority.

“Perak will continue to implement promotional activities and introduce investment incentives as well as facilitate the inflow of investment into the state.

“This proactive measures were taken to ensure Perak remained competitive to attract foreign and domestic investors in the post-Covid-19 period,” Saarani said.

He added that the Ipoh Raya Integrated Park project by the Malaysian Resource Corporation Berhad is expected to boost investment for the state as logistics and industrial hubs in Penang and Selangor are facing congestion.

“The Ipoh Raya Integrated Park project is expected to further strengthen the industrial corridor and provide an efficient and effective industrial and logistics business environment for investors,” he said.

“This is mega project that will require skilled manpower in the process of development and management. I hope that through this project, it can create much needed employment opportunities for the people of Perak,” he added.