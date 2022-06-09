Munzir Azmeer was charged with possessing dried plants suspected to be ganja in a Perodua Myvi car at KM242.9 of the NSE southbound, in Rembau district, at about 10.25am on June 5.

KUALA PILAH, June 9 — An unemployed man, believed to have caused a collision involving five vehicles on the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound near Rembau on Sunday, was charged at the Sessions Court here with possession of ganja (cannabis).

According to the charge sheet, the accused, Munzir Azmeer Abd Rahim, 28, was charged with possessing dried plants suspected to be ganja, with a net weight of 3.39 grams in a Perodua Myvi car at KM242.9 of the NSE southbound, in Rembau district, at about 10.25am on June 5.

The charge was framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

No confession was recorded and the accused nodded when the charge was read to him before the court assistant registrar Che Ku Nor Azlinda Che Ku Mahmood.

No bail was offered by deputy public prosecutor Yap Tsu Sheng and the court set June 14 for mention. — Bernama