SHAH ALAM, June 8 — A total of 8,843 new employers nationwide have come forward to register during the legalisation period implemented by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), from May 1 to 31.

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said it was an impressive increase, of more than 14 per cent compared with the 7,709 new employers who registered in April 2022.

“I urge all employers out there, who have not yet registered, to come forward. We are still accepting registrations at Socso offices nationwide, and no action will be taken,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the agency’s “Ops Kesan” conducted around Seksyen 15, here, and the launch of a similar operation at the national level at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) today.

According to him, based on the Employees Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800), all employers who employ at least one employee, regardless of salary, must register with the agency.

He said employers should not view the obligation as a burden, as the contribution rate charged was only 1.75 per cent to employers and 0.5 per cent to employees.

“Do not view this as a burden; if anything happens to employees, who will then support them and their families? “If there is a contribution with Socso, Insya-Allah, in terms of medicine, rehabilitation, disability and death, their families’ fate will be safeguarded,” he said.

He said as of 11 am this morning, a total of 1,258 employers had been inspected nationwide through the “Ops Kesan”, and 220 compounds had been issued for not being registered with Socso. — Bernama