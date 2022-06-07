KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) handed keys to 864 owners of Residensi Idaman Selangorku's Type D housing in Selangor Cyber Valley, Cyberjaya today.

According to its chief executive Datuk Mahmud Abbas, the project, which supports the National Affordable Housing Policy, is an initiative to tackle the nation's housing affordability concerns in a holistic way.

“With the objective of supporting the B40 community in Selangor to settle into homes of their own, Residensi Idaman Selangorku has gone beyond mere brick and mortar.

“Many aspects were taken into consideration with a view of fostering a united community and an inclusive living environment with amenities and facilities to enhance the wellbeing of its residents,” he said in a statement here.

Each unit has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, two parking lots along with a comfortable built-up size of 1,000 sq ft which is affordably priced at RM232,000.

Selangor state executive councillor of Housing, Urban Wellbeing and Entrepreneurs Development, Rodziah Ismail officiated the key handing ceremony today, adding that the residence is one of many efforts by the state government to handle the affordable home issue.

“Owning a home can be a challenge for many, with housing affordability being the major concern. With that in mind, the Selangor State Government, in an effort to promote a competitive economy, has introduced a range of initiatives to provide and improve access to affordable housing,” she said.

The Type D development also caters to residents with disabilities — with four units purposely-built with wheelchair-friendly platforms throughout the apartment for ease of access.

It is located strategically near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the 14.41-acre development boasts excellent logistic infrastructure, with easy access to the Expressway Lingkaran Tengah (ELITE), Putrajaya Link and South Klang Valley (SKVE) Highways.