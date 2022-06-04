The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has issued compounds worth RM55,300 to traders in Penang for various offences since January 2022. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, June 4 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) has issued compounds worth RM55,300 to traders in Penang for various since January this year.

Its Penang chief enforcement officer A. Mogan said the compounds were issued for a total of 187 cases recorded since then.

"Of the total amount, RM48,100 is for offences under paragraph 5, Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Goods and Service Charges) Order 2020 involving 125 cases, and the remaining for offences Order 2 (2) of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Controlled Items) Order 2020," he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 29,822 inspections at various business premises were conducted during the same period and that the ministry’s enforcement office in Penang would continue to monitor the price of goods to avoid profiteering by traders. — Bernama