File picture of the Bukit Merah dam. Perak will conduct cloud seeding within the week over the dam area to increase its water level. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

BAGAN SERAI, June 3 — Cloud seeding will be conducted within the week over the Bukit Merah Dam area to increase the water level at the dam, said Perak Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria.

He said the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the National Disaster Agency (Nadma) would look into the suitability of clouds and wind to carry out cloud seeding soon.

“The Kerian Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) has sent an application letter to the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, Meteorological Department and Nadma for cloud seeding to be started,” he said at a press conference after solat hajat (prayer of need) and solat istisqa (prayer for rain) at Dataran Pusat Informasi, Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in Bukit Merah here today.

A total of 200 residents participated in the solat hajat and solat istisqa this morning to pray for rainfall over the Bukit Merah Dam area.

Razman said his team is confident that the cloud seeding process will produce rainfall in the paddy fields and catchment areas in the Pondok Tanjung and Ijok areas.

Last week, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government will conduct cloud seeding to overcome the receding water supply problem at the Bukit Merah Dam. — Bernama