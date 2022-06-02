Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks to the media after the ‘Pride Of Workmanship’ awards ceremony by Rotary Club for police frontliners in Ipoh June 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 2 — Police have called up a man to assist investigations into the suspected murder of a woman, whose burnt body was found on the banks of Sungai Kuala Kangsar in Kampung Talang Hulu near Kuala Kangsar on Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 20-year-old man, believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, gave his statement at the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters at 2.45pm yesterday.

“We are investigating if the man is linked to the case, but no arrest has been made so far. The post-mortem was concluded this morning to determine the cause of death,” he said after the ‘Pride Of Workmanship’ awards ceremony by Rotary Club for police frontliners here today.

The 21-year-old woman was believed to have been murdered, police said yesterday. Members of the public discovered her charred body at about 3pm on Tuesday before calling the police. — Bernama