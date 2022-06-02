State exco Norlela Ariffin said the pig farms had been issued fines until the end of last month for such violations. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 2 — Pig farms in Penang that do not meet requirements from the Pig Farming Enactment 2016 will be ordered to close starting this month, the state legislative assembly heard today.

State exco Norlela Ariffin said the pig farms had been issued fines until the end of last month for such violations.

“Based on records from the Penang Veterinary Department, a total of 54 fines were issued while 24 pig farms are in the process of voluntarily closing down,” she said.

She said one pig farm was already shut down while another is vacant.

“If the farms that were issued fines still fail to fulfil all requirements under the licence, a notice of closure will be issued to these farms from June 1 onwards,” she said in answer to an oral question at the state legislative assembly by Mohd Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga).

The agrotechnology and food security, rural development and health committee chairman said a total 142 pig farms were issued permits as at 2021.

“In 2022, a total 62 permits were issued to pig farms,” she said.

She said the permits were issued based on the farms meeting requirements under the Pig Farming Enactment 2016, especially to upgrade the farms to closed house systems.

“The farms that failed to obtain permits can submit their appeals to the veterinary department,” she said.

She said any farms that are currently undertaking upgrading works and are about 50 per cent complete will be considered for issuance of conditional permits.

“They will be allowed to continue operations,” she said.

As for farms that were issued notice of closure, she said consideration will be given to issue permits to those that have taken steps to upgrade their farms to comply with the requirements.

Based on date from the state veterinary department, Norlela said a total 15 pig farms have upgraded 100 per cent to closed house systems, 31 farms at 50 per cent completion and 22 farms are in the process of upgrading.

“A balance of 70 pig farms have not been upgraded to the closed house system,” she said.