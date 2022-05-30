Melaka Umno Youth deputy chief Muhammad Akmal Saleh said the personal statements of some of the individuals had created an ‘uneasy’ situation among party members. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JASIN, May 30 — Umno’s Disciplinary Board has been asked take action against any member of the party who issues statements regarding the leadership of the Melaka government and state Umno that could be detrimental to the party.

State Umno Youth deputy chief Muhammad Akmal Saleh said the personal statements of some of the individuals had created an “uneasy” situation among party members.

“We do not want anything that can cause anxiety among members who want to perform their duties in facing the 15th General Election (GE15),” he told a press conference at the Merlimau State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee Complex (JAPERUN), Lipat Kajang here today.

Earlier, he, Jasin Wanita Umno chief Siti Faizah Abdul Azis and Melaka Umno Puteri chief Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zahar had expressed support for Datuk Seri Utama Sulaiman Md Ali as Melaka chief minister and Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman. — Bernama