Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad during a press conference at the Ministry of Multimedia Communications (K-KOMM) Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration at the Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah Complex, Ipoh, May 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

LENGGONG, May 28 () -- Perak is expected to receive an allocation of RM60 million to maintain and improve several damaged federal roads in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the upgrading works also involved accident-prone areas including the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB).

"We understand that the Ministry (of Works) has provided an allocation of RM60 million.

"In fact, a working visit by the ministry to the state has been scheduled for June 20,” he said.

He said this when met by Bernama and RTM at the Lenggong Parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri event held at Dataran Kota Tampan here which was attended by over 20,000 people.

Saarani said that he had raised the importance of improving federal roads in a meeting between menteris besar, chief ministers, the Sarawak premier, and the prime minister recently.

"This is because we have the funds to repair state roads but it cannot be used to repair federal roads.

"On the other hand, some can’t differentiate between state and federal roads, and as a result, the state government has to bear the brunt (of criticisms),” he said.

Meanwhile, Lenggong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said upgrading works of federal roads include the Lenggong-Gerik-Jeli route.

He said it has been long-awaited by the local communities because it was an important road for development other than boosting the socio-economy of localities linked to neighbouring states. Bernama