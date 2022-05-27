Hasni speaks during the Pontian Umno division and Benut state assembly Hari Raya open house at Dewan Jubli Intan in Pontian May 27, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, May 27 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) will monitor the various efforts and plans by the state government to implement the “Ikhtiar BN Johor” pledge as the main agenda for the state.

Johor BN chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad said this was one of the issues raised by the ruling coalition’s elected representatives in preparation for the next state assembly session.

Apart from debating Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s royal address, he said the state BN will also focus on making the initiative a success.

“We will review the state government’s efforts so that the pledge becomes the main agenda as well as monitor its progress towards achieving the ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’ objectives,” Hasni told reporters during the Pontian Umno division and Benut state assembly Hari Raya open house at the Dewan Jubli Intan here today.

Present at the event was Umno secretary-general and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and senior party officials.

Hasni, who is the former Johor mentri besar and current state Umno chief, added that besides addressing the economy and well-being of the people, Johor BN will also be looking into other areas.

He said this included political reforms that need to continue for Johor.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said a special meeting with all Johor BN elected representatives would be held a week prior to the state assembly sitting, which is expected to begin on June 16.

The “Ikhtiar BN Johor” pledge was launched by Johor BN as part of the coalition’s campaign manifesto during the recently concluded state election in March.

Johor BN secured 40 out of 56 state assembly seats that were contested in the state polls.

However, Hasni was not named as the mentri besar despite BN winning in landslide victory on March 12.

Machap assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi instead took the oath as the 19th Johor mentri besar on March 15.

He has since stated his commitment to implementing the “Ikhtiar BN Johor” pledge.