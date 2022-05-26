National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) members staged a picket in front of HSCB office in Ipoh May 26, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 26 — About 500 members of the National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) staged a protest against HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd outside of the bank’s branch in Jalan Sultan Yusof here today over alleged hypocrisy and dishonesty in resolving complaints submitted by union members since 2019.

Perak is the third state to hold the picket after Johor Baru and Penang on March 10 and March 26 respectively.

National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) members staged a picket in front of HSCB office in Ipoh May 26, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Members were seen gathering in the area at about 5pm carrying placards accusing the bank of robbing the workers of their rights and discriminating against them.

According to Nube secretary-general J.Solomon, they had to resort to picketing because the bank’s management refused to resolve grievances raised by union members over the past three years and violated the rights and interests of members among the B40 and M40 groups.

National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) members staged a picket in front of HSCB office in Ipoh May 26, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“The bank refused to act professionally to maintain harmonious industrial relations by holding talks in line with the Collective Agreement.

“... their bad attitude shows that the bank is not honest and sincere in resolving employee issues but instead wants to delay the social dialogue process,” he told reporters here.

He said the picket was in response to the bank’s refusal to respect labour laws including provisions under the Industrial Relations Act 1967.

He also claimed that the bank had violated Section 30 of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 and Section 40 of the same Act by disclosing customers’ personal data to unknown parties. — Bernama