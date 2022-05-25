According to a report, former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo is keen to run in the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat in the next general election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo is reportedly looking to make his comeback to Malaysian politics after fading from the public eye after the Umno-led Barisan Nasional lost the country's most developed state in the past three general elections.

Utusan Malaysia today reported the former Sungai Panjang assemblyman to be keen to run in the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat in the next general election.

The Umno-linked newspaper said Dr Mohamad Khir has been actively going around in the area recently and that the Sungai Besar community has been receptive towards him.

It added that Dr Mohamad Khir is even poised to challenge Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos for the Sungai Besar Umno leadership.

But Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Aziz has also been reported to be eyeing the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat, which is currently held by Muslimin Yahaya from Bersatu.

Jamal said he is willing to give way to the Finance Minister to contest the Parliament but so far there has been no discussion on the matter.

"I did openly offer to contest as a parliamentary candidate this time and am confident that I can win, but I have self-reflected, as I said, the decision to field a candidate is the absolute right of the party leadership.

"So don't just grab anyone to be a candidate, but the important thing is to win,” Utusan quoted Jamal as saying in today's article.