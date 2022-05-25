The MOH in a Twitter post stated that it had not received any notification regarding the monkeypox infection as of 5pm yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that it has not received any notification regarding a monkeypox infection or of a child said to be infected with the virus here as claimed on social media.

The MOH in a Twitter post stated that it had not received any notification regarding the monkeypox infection as of 5pm yesterday.

“If the viral video is true, the guardian is advised to take the child to a nearby government health facility immediately for examination and treatment,” he said.

The public is also advised not to spread any news that is unverified. — Bernama