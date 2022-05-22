Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad speaks at the closing of the 2022 Summit of Islamic Scholars on Unity as the Basis for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Sepang May 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, May 22 — The Zionist regime’s aggression in Palestine is not just a religious issue but a universal humanitarian crisis irrespective of religion, race and country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said efforts to liberate Al-Quds from Zionist Israeli occupation was the responsibility of all Muslims and not just the Palestinians or the Arabs alone.

“It is the duty of every one of us to contribute in any way to liberate Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque from being further tainted by the Zionist Jews,” he said in his speech at the closing of the Summit of Islamic Scholars on Unity as the Basis for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, here today.

Idris said the Malaysian government’s stance was consistent which was to continue to provide undivided support to Palestine politically, economically and morally.

“This solidarity is proven by the country’s firm stand not to establish diplomatic relations with the state of Israel, apart from condemning the series of aggressions carried out on the Palestinian land,” he said.

The three-day conference organised by Yayasan MyAQSA and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia was attended by about 200 local and foreign scholars.