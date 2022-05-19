The loosening of restrictions surrounding 'akad nikah' ceremonies is an example of the nationwide rolling back of restrictions in Malaysia’s journey to endemicity. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) said on its Facebook page that individuals who have not completed their vaccinations are now allowed to attend akad nikah or wedding solemnisation ceremonies starting May 16.

The state Islamic authority said attendance depends on three conditions: that they are not Covid-19 positive, not under Home Surveillance Order (HSO), or that they are not newly arrived citizens who have not completed their vaccinations.

"There is no attendance limit for individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as specified by the Health Ministry (MoH).

"Akad nikah ceremonies are allowed to be carried out at Jais, district Islamic religious departments, mosques, surau, houses, or any halls,” the infographic posted by Jais explained.

Jais also reminded its followers to observe Covid-19 regulations (SOP) set by the MoH.

The loosening of restrictions surrounding akad nikah ceremonies is an example of the nationwide rolling back of restrictions in Malaysia’s journey to endemicity.

Since May 1, masks are no longer required for outdoor use, but are still strongly recommended in crowded areas.

Masks are required in all indoor areas except for certain activities like eating, presenting, performing and sports.