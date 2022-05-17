Tourism Ministry to host Malaysia Aidilfitri Open House in Terengganu

Prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife welcome guests at the Raya Aidilfitri Open House at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya May 8, 2022. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to officiate the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Aidilfitri Open House on May 20 at 9pm. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in collaboration with the Terengganu state government will organise the first Malaysia Aidilfitri Open House event in the east coast state on May 19-21.

Motac in a statement today said the programme, which will be held at the Drawbridge Square, Kuala Terengganu, aims to bring the general public, especially the Malaysian Family members there closer to Malaysian arts and culture and tourism activities.

“The selection of this state as the venue also takes into account the dominant population that celebrates this event as well as the surrounding major tourist attractions and communities in Terengganu,” read the statement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to officiate the opening ceremony on May 20 at 9pm.

Members of the people who have been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 are invited to attend the open house and comply with the set standard operating procedures. — Bernama