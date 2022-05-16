PBB Jemoreng calls for strict action against ‘traitors’

Juanda seen speaking to reporters at the PBB headquarters today. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, May 16 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Jemoreng branch wants to see stern action taken against PBB members who betray the party, said PBB supreme working council member Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

The Jemoreng assemblyman and branch head opined the existence of betrayers in the party would only ruin the party and there had been cases in the past where PBB members were found to be supporting opposition party members during elections.

“I hope we have not forgotten some of our party members who did not help the party during the past elections, in which these members either partially or explicitly supported the opposing candidate.

“These members either showed their support for opposing candidates through social media or other means. Such things for us are acts of betrayal and we don’t want traitors like that in our party,” he said when met by reporters after attending a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) pre-council meeting at the PBB headquarters here yesterday.

According to Juanda, the branch will table a proposal to the party during its party elections next month and there were other PBB branches tabling the same proposal.

He opined such proposals were important as the next Parliamentary election will happen anytime soon and the party required a strong machinery if it were to win all of its seats in the election.

“The strength of the party depends on the party machinery so we do not want those who betray the party sitting in the party’s machinery because they can do harm to the party,” he said.

Apart from requesting stern action to be taken against traitors, Juanda also proposed they be fired from the party as well.

“If they are showing support for the opposing parties, they might as well join the opposing parties themselves.

“Betrayal of politics is something that cannot be forgiven because the decision of the leadership is a collective decision and every member of the party must prove their loyalty on the day of ‘war’, which is the election day,” he said.

Juanda also claimed he had seen many cases of PBB members and other GPS component party members betraying the coalition, which was why he hoped PBB would penalise those who betrayed the party. — Borneo Post Online