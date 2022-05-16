Johor MB: Distribution of rice aid above board, on schedule

The mentri besar (centre) said the objective of the programme was to express the government’s desire to help the people of Johor in facing the rising cost of living and is a contribution to all irrespective of race and religion. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 16 — Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has hit out at the opposition in Johor for accusing the state government of not being transparent and effective in the distribution of the 10 kilogrammes (kg) of rice aid to the people of the state.

He said the process to distribute the rice aid to 903,000 heads of households in all corners of Johor will take time.

“Our target is for all the recipients to receive a bag of rice before May 31, 2022.

“As of yesterday (May 15, 2022), the 10kg of rice has been distributed to 344,197 recipients. Everything is on schedule so far,” he said through a Facebook post tonight.

The mentri besar said the objective of the programme was to express the government’s desire to help the people of Johor in facing the rising cost of living and is a contribution to all irrespective of race and religion.

“It is very unfortunate when this aid is politicised by the opposition assemblymen who were exploiting the situation.

“Enough is enough. Stop instigating the rakyat to hate the government. Stop the hate politics! We are trying our best to help the rakyat,” added Onn Hafiz.

The mentri besar said the distribution of rice aid would continue to be coordinated by the state government and assisted by various other parties.

He said this when responding to allegations by the opposition, including Johor Opposition Leader Liew Chin Tong, on the transparency of the distribution of aid. — Bernama