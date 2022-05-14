Agong attends tahlil, visits Royal Mausoleum to commemorate Hari Hol

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited the Royal Mausoleum in conjunction with the third Hari Hol of the death of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, May 14 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the tahlil event and visited the Royal Mausoleum in conjunction with the third Hari Hol of the death of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah.

His Majesty arrived at 11.10am and was accompanied by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also present were the Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri'ayatuddin Shah and other members of the Pahang royal family.

Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf and Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman were also present.

The ceremony started with the reading of the Yasin, followed by the tahlil led by Abdul Rahman, before Al-Sultan Abdullah went to sprinkle water and toss flower petals on the grave of Sultan Ahmad Shah and several other members of the royal family.

His Majesty then took some time to meet and chat with the tahfiz students who attended the ceremony.

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at 8.50am on May 22, 2019 at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at the age of 88. ― Bernama