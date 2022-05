Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (front second, right) attends the Bicameral Bipartisan Working Lunch Hosted by House of Representatives Speaker in Washington May 13, 2022. ― Bernama pic

WASHINGTON, May 13 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob met with United States (US) President Joe Biden and Asean leaders at the White House today.

President Biden hosted in-person the leaders of Asean for a two-day Asean-US Special Summit here starting today.

Ismail Sabri also joined Biden and Asean leaders for a group photo at the compound of the White House. ― Bernama