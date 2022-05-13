Bukit Bintang shooting case: Court charges three men with murder

The men were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced the death sentence, if found guilty. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― Three men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of a man in a hotel in Bukit Bintang here last week.

T. Muniswaran, 49; S. Katharavello, 52; and Mohd Zulbihar Ali Khan Kamaldin, 48, were jointly charged with murdering S. Prabah,49, in a room at Capitol Hotel, Jalan Bulan, Off Jalan Bukit BIntang here between 6.05pm and 6.40pm last May 3.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced the death sentence, if found guilty.

All of them nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia, but no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court then set July 13 for mention for submission of the chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Phulrani Kaur prosecuted, while all the accused were unrepresented. ― Bernama