Alleged SOP violations: N. Sembilan mufti calls for suspension of meat import from slaughterhouse in Australia

File picture of a worker arranging imported frozen meat at a meat shop in Ipoh December 28, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Negri Sembilan Mufti Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad has urged the authorities to temporarily suspend the import of meat from a slaughterhouse in Australia allegedly violating the halal slaughtering standard operating procedure (SOP) to allow the authorities to conduct further investigations.

Mohd Yusof said throughout the investigation period, Muslims were advised to stop buying meat sourced from the slaughterhouse.

“In Islam, a hadith states that when we are in doubt (about the source of food), we cannot eat the food.

“Doubts have been raised, in addition, there are witnesses who claim that the slaughtering procedure was done incorrectly, thus the import of meat should be suspended,” he told Bernama.

He was commenting on the claim made by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM), Pertubuhan Kemasyarakatan Rakyat (Pekemas) and Sahabat 99 regarding the breaches of the slaughtering protocols by a company in Australia certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

The company has denied the claim, however, an investigation over the allegation is being conducted by Jakim and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE).

Mohd Yusof said in addition, the authorities should also find a method to ensure that the meat that has already been on the market, is not sold to Muslims.

Echoing the same sentiment, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman urged traders to be responsible by not selling meat obtained from the company.

He said Muslims could also avoid buying the meat if the company’s label was on the packaging, adding that as precautionary measures, the import of meat from the company should be suspended pending Jakim’s investigation into the matter.

On May 10, Jakim said it was investigating alleged violations of slaughtering procedure by a company in Australia which has been certified halal by Malaysia, which is being carried out by the Jakim Halal attaché officer in Australia and DAWE. — Bernama