Sabah police say extension of curfew only involves waters off ESSZone

TAWAU, May 11 — Sabah police today stressed that the extension of the curfew from 6pm to 6am until May 25 only involves the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

State deputy police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the curfew involved areas beyond three nautical miles from the land to the international borders for Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

“Sabah police strongly refuted allegations which went viral on social media related to an infographic using the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) logo along with the entire ESSZone map covering Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas as areas purported under the extended curfew.

“There is no issue that all residents in the ESSZone districts are under curfew and required to be at home,” he said in a statement here today.

ESSZone covers 10 districts namely Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

In the meantime, Jauteh said a police report was received regarding the viral infectious infographic and an investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code together with Section 233 (1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised members of the public against sharing or spreading any unverified and false news.

The curfew was first enforced on July 16, 2014, involving areas located three nautical miles from the coast along Sandakan waters through Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna to Tawau, to prevent terrorist groups or cross-border criminals from entering the country’s waters to commit crimes such as kidnapping. — Bernama