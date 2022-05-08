Over 2.3 million individuals in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A health worker loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 8 — A total of 81.7 per cent or a total of 2,308,084 individuals in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, 82 per cent or a total of 26,776,345 individuals nationwide have been fully vaccinated.

In Sarawak, 75.9 per cent or a total of 1,568,550 adults have been given the booster dose, while throughout the country, 68.2 per cent or a total of 16,041,560 adults have received the booster dose.

Notably, over 55 per cent or a total of 157,598 children aged between five and 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated.

Sarawak’s 55.1 per cent fully vaccinated children was way above the national rate of 25.7 per cent, which translated into a total of 911,666 fully vaccinated children.

Sarawak has continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) since such vaccination exercise was rolled out in February this year.

For adolescents aged 12-17, Sarawak’s 93.5 per cent full vaccination was slightly higher than the national rate of 93.1 per cent.

As of yesterday, more than 6.31 million vaccine doses have been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.43 million were first doses, followed by more than 2.3 million second doses and over 1.56 booster doses.

Yesterday, a total of 2,588 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout Sarawak.

Of the total, 277 were first doses, followed by 2,136 second doses and 175 booster doses. — Borneo Post