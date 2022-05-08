Ministers laud spirit of national unity at PM’s Raya open house

Cabinet ministers sharing a moment with attendees during the Raya Aidilfitri Open House at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya on May 8, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The large multi-racial turnout at the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Cabinet ministers at Seri Perdana today reflects the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

“The response was very good from various races, not only the Muslim people but also non-Muslims, are celebrating together, and this is the spirit of national unity that we should defend,” said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“It reflects the spirit of the Malaysian Family. The public’s acceptance of the concept of the Malaysian Family is very good,” said Wee when met at the open house.

Themed ’Raya Keluarga Malaysia, Syawal Dirai, Nikmat Disyukuri’, and featuring the village atmosphere concept, the event, from 9.30am to 4pm, is the first Aidilfitri open house hosted by Ismail Sabri after he was appointed as the prime minister on Aug 20, 2021, and his Cabinet line-up.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the large turnout of guests at the event was expected as it had not been held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“The weather is fine, foreign tourists are also here. The open house can serve as a foundation to strengthen unity among the people,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said there were visitors and guests who travelled from far just to attend the open house.

“When I asked (visitors), most of them (came) from outside Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley, some came as early as 5am, they performed prayers and then went back to the line to get here (Laman Sari at Seri Perdana).

“They want to celebrate Aidilfitri after two years of not being able to do so and some also want to meet the prime minister personally,” she said.

As at noon, about 30,000 people attended the open house. — Bernama