Melaka Umno refutes claims Sulaiman forced to sign resignation letter as CM

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (right) was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Melaka November 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 8 — Claims of Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has been forced to sign his resignation letter as Melaka Chief Minister is not true and baseless, said Melaka Umno deputy liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

He said berkata Sulaiman, who is Lendu State Assemblyman, will continue to hold the post of Melaka Chief Minister until the end of his term as had been agreed.

“The top Umno leadership and five Umno division heads in Melaka, namely Kota Melaka, Tangga Batu, Hang Tuah Jaya, Jasin and Alor Gajah have agreed for Sulaiman to be the Chief Minister.

“We hope Sulaiman will continue to hold the post until the end of his tenure, which is for five years,” he told reporters here.

Mohamad Ali said this when met at the Sungai Udang state constituency and Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri Open House last night.

He said this in response to an allegation that was uploaded on a Facebook account yesterday that Sulaiman has been forced to a sign a resignation letter as Melaka Chief Minister.

Mohamad Ali also said that the Melaka Umno will continue to support Sulaiman as Chief Minister.

Sulaiman was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Melaka at the Office of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka on Nov 21 last year after Barisan Nasional won the Melaka state election.

It was the Sulaiman’s second appointment as the Chief Minister of Melaka. He was first appointed to the post on March 9, 2020, replacing Adly Zahari, who was appointed the 11th Chief Minister of Melaka on May 11, 2018. — Bernama