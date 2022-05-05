Minister: First Haj flight from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia to depart on May 31

Datuk Idris Ahmad speaks during a press conference at Dewan Besar Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT GANTANG, May 5 — The first Haj flight this year is scheduled for May 31, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said preparations for the matter are going smoothly.

“We are waiting for pilgrims to respond to the offer letter sent by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) on April 24,” he said during a press conference at the Aidilfitri open house in Kampung Sungai Petai here today.

He said those who accept the offer should prepare an international passport, and complete their vaccination besides making sure that they are in good health.

It is reported that the quota for Malaysian pilgrims is set at 14,306 individuals this year.

Idris said TH is rescheduling the number of pilgrims who would be on the first and last flights, adding that he is leaving it to the agency to manage.

He said this year’s Haj management is quite challenging but said TH has the experience to best handle the matter.

On the Haj quota appeal, Idris said he would hand over a letter of appeal from the Prime Minister to Raja Salman Abdulaziz soon.

In another development, Idris said he would leave it to the religious authorities to investigate the case involving a man, believed to be the religious advisor to a sultan allegedly seen dancing at a nightclub. — Bernama